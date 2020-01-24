Jake Boss is Living His Dream Leading Spartan Baseball

Spartans head baseball coach Jake Boss joins Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. and Spartans Athletic Director Bill Beekman on MSU Today.

Boss talks about the challenges inherent in being a northern team in a warm weather sport. “We tend to recruit tougher kids who are used to the weather challenges,” Boss says.

Coach Boss talks about the heated infield at McLane Baseball Stadium that helps with weather challenges.

Boss talks about his career path from growing up in Lansing to becoming head baseball coach at MSU. He explains how he strategically uses his 11.7 scholarships and how the Major League Baseball draft differs from NFL and NBA drafts.

He describes how the personal growth he saw in his players during a donor-sponsored trip to the Dominican Republic. And he previews the coming season.

MSU Today airs Sunday mornings at 9:00 on 105.1 FM and AM 870. You can find MSU Today on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your podcasts.