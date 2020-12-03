John Denver: Country Roads - Live in England | Support WKAR

By WKAR Staff Dec 3, 2020
  • John Denver singing into microphone and playing guitar
    John Denver performs some of his most-loved songs in a live concert taped in England in 1986.
    Eagle Rock Entertainment / PBS

Thu. Dec. 3 at 8:30 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the beloved singer-songwriter in this 1986 live concert featuring some of his greatest hits. Watch and call or GIVE NOW ONLINE for special offers.

The concert features fan favorites including, "Sunshine on My Shoulders," and, "Rocky Mountain High."

John Denver is one of the most successful and best-loved recording artists of the 20th century. His easygoing manner, fine voice, superb songwriting and dedication to environmental issues all combined to build a huge global fanbase that has continued to grow since his untimely death in a plane crash in 1997. This 1986 concert, from the NEC in Birmingham, is packed with classic John Denver songs all delivered with his characteristic charm and good humor.

Performances in the program include:

  • "Farewell Andromeda"
  • "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
  • "Grandma's Feather Bed"
  • "The Harder They Fall"
  • "Flying for Me"
  • "Sunshine on My Shoulders"
  • "I'd Rather Be a Cowboy"
  • "Fly Away"
  • "Rocky Mountain High"
  • "Annie's Song"
  • "Calypso"
  • "It's About Time"
  • "Perhaps Love"

Watch and call or GIVE NOW ONLINE for special offers.

