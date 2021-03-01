Josh Groban: An Evening of Harmony | Support WKAR

Fri. Mar. 12 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the global superstar for a concert of timeless songs and music from his newest album, Harmony. Watch and call for special offers.

Songs include Bring Him Home, Over the Rainbow, The Impossible Dream and The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face.

Josh Groban is taking fans on a virtual concert tour with a series of intimate concerts. Each show will be filmed in-person and streamed directly to audiences all over the world with high-quality sound and lighting. PBS is receiving an exclusive inside look at this virtual concert tour. Highlights from select shows feature a number of Broadway classics and numerous never-before-seen performances captured specifically for PBS viewers.

The show is constructed in three parts and will include well-known songs, such as I Can't Make You Love Me and She, featured on his newest album, Harmony. From Reprise Records, this latest album is a collection of fan favorites, songs fans have asked him to perform over the years and two originals.

