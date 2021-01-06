Keeping The Faith, Trump Supporters Rally At Michigan's State Capitol Building

Several hundred Trump supporters gathered at the state capitol in Lansing, as Congress began to debate on the Electoral College results.

At times the event was more religious revival than political last stand.

“Father God release the angelic hosts of Heaven on behalf of your people,” said one speaker.

Many of the speakers at the rally spoke in religious terms more than political ones, though the two messages were intertwined.

Rally organizer Corey Shankleton is a pastor from the Upper Peninsula. He says the “silent majority” will no longer be silent.

“I think there will be dire consequences in election cycles for those that refused to at least look into the evidence and do their due diligence,” says Shankleton. “The patriots are simply not going to sit down and be quiet. It will encourage the base like never before.”

Shankleton says it will be remembered who stood with them this week, and who did not, in the next election cycle.

State election officials say Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes in November.

But people at Wednesday’s rally insist, without evidence, there was widespread voter fraud.

Many at the rally stood and occasionally cheered, as they listened to President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Washington. As the adults listened, children built snowmen and threw snow balls on the state capitol lawn.