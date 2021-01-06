Keeping The Faith, Trump Supporters Rally At Michigan's State Capitol Building

By Steve Carmody | Michigan Radio 6 minutes ago

Trump supporters praying for strength and God's intercession during a rally at Michigan's state capitol building as Congress begins debate on the Electoral College results.
Credit Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Several hundred Trump supporters gathered at the state capitol in Lansing, as Congress began to debate on the Electoral College results.

At times the event was more religious revival than political last stand.

“Father God release the angelic hosts of Heaven on behalf of your people,” said one speaker.

Many of the speakers at the rally spoke in religious terms more than political ones, though the two messages were intertwined.

Rally organizer Corey Shankleton is a pastor from the Upper Peninsula. He says the “silent majority” will no longer be silent.

“I think there will be dire consequences in election cycles for those that refused to at least look into the evidence and do their due diligence,” says Shankleton. “The patriots are simply not going to sit down and be quiet. It will encourage the base like never before.”

Shankleton says it will be remembered who stood with them this week, and who did not, in the next election cycle.

State election officials say Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes in November.   

But people at Wednesday’s rally insist, without evidence, there was widespread voter fraud.

Many at the rally stood and occasionally cheered, as they listened to President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Washington. As the adults listened, children built snowmen and threw snow balls on the state capitol lawn.

Tags: 
Election 2020

Related Content

Michigan Lawmakers React After U.S. Capitol Lockdown, Protesters Storm Building

By 39 minutes ago
Representative Dan Kildee / Twitter

Michigan lawmakers express shock, disbelief at chaotic scene at nation's Capitol.

Objecting To Electoral Votes In Congress Recalls Bitter Moments In History

By Jan 5, 2021

Many in Washington, D.C., are worried about civil unrest on Wednesday, as the Proud Boys, a group labeled as extremists by the FBI, and other activists gather to protest just as Congress begins to add its imprimatur to last month's Electoral College vote.

That congressional vote will be the final formality leading to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden two weeks later.