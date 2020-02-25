In Lansing, VP Mike Pence Touts Ag Trade By Kevin Lavery • 51 seconds ago ShareTweetEmail Vice-President Mike Pence (left) arrives in Lansing on February 25. Courtesy / Matthew Dae Smith / Lansing State Journal Vice-President Mike Pence made a stop in Lansing Tuesday to talk about agriculture, Michigan’s second-largest industry. Tags: Mike PenceagricultureMichigan Farm BureauShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Pence, Purdue Due At Lansing MI Farm Bureau Event By Scott Pohl • Feb 24, 2020 Courtesy photo / Gabe Skidmore The annual legislative seminar of the Michigan Farm Bureau in Lansing will hear from Vice President Mike Pence and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Tuesday. Listen Listening... / 0:53 WKAR's Scott Pohl reports on Vice President Pence and Agriculture Secretary Purdue coming to Lansing this week.