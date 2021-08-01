-
As we enter into the harvest season for some of Michigan's major crops, Kirk Heinze discusses the overall status of our state's agriculture with the…
Anyone can sign up for a COVID test in Michigan, but there is a group of people that don’t have a choice: Farmworkers. The state health department…
Results from a nearly 30-year ongoingstudy published by researchers atMichigan State University's Kellogg Biological Station show that over the long-term,…
Toxic algae blooming in Lake Erie is creating safety concerns for humans and aquatic life prompting the state of Michigan to work with farmers to reduce…
As spring planting season begins, Michigan farmers are getting new guidance on protecting their workforce from the coronavirus. Ag officials have…
Vice-President Mike Pence made a stop in Lansing Tuesday to talk about agriculture. The vice-president touched down in Lansing shortly after 11 a.m.…
The annual legislative seminar of the Michigan Farm Bureau in Lansing will hear from Vice President Mike Pence and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on…
Kirk Heinze talks about agriculture with the always knowledgeable, always straightforward and always engaging, Jim Byrum, president of the Michigan…
Michigan’s Governor and senior U.S. Senator are concerned that escalating tariffs on Chinese goods may end up hurting Michigan’s economy. The Trump…
About 250,000 hens have been killed during a fire at a mid-Michigan poultry operation.The blaze started Tuesday evening in a barn at Herbruck’s Poultry…