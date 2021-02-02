The Long Song | Masterpiece

Sundays, Jan. 31–Feb. 14, at 11 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow the hardships and survival of plantation slave July and her odious mistress, Caroline, during the final days of slavery in 19th century Jamaica.

Based on the novel by Andrea Levy, The Long Song is framed by the reminiscences of July (played as a young woman by Lawrance), who grew up as a slave on a sugar plantation in Jamaica and is now looking back on her life. In extended flashbacks, she recounts her tumultuous story, which has been shaped by villains, heroes and well-meaning people who are an unsettled mix of the two.



TRIGGER WARNING: Rape is mentioned or occurs on-screen in this series. Viewer discretion is advised.



Episode 1 | Sun. Jan. 31

In early 1800s Jamaica, Caroline adopts the child slave July as her maid. July grows up to witness the Christmas Rebellion and the radical transformation of her world.



Episode 2 | Sun. Feb. 7

The handsome overseer Robert arrives, sparking a bitter rivalry between July and her mistress. Meanwhile, the field hands rebel against Robert’s work demands.



Episode 3 | Sun. Feb. 14

Facing labor unrest and financial ruin for the plantation, Robert’s sanity starts to unravel, with devasting effects on July. Years later, she makes a remarkable discovery.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.



MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Winner of 83 Primetime Emmys® and 18 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Susanne Simpson is the executive producer, and Rebecca Eaton is the executive producer-at-large for the series. Funding for Masterpiece is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The Masterpiece Trust. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for recent hits such as Sherlock, Downton Abbey and Victoria and beloved classics such as Upstairs Downstairs, Prime Suspect, The Forsyte Saga and Poldark.