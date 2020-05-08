MÓNICA RAMÍREZ-MONTAGUT APPOINTED DIRECTOR OF ELI AND EDYTHE BROAD ART MUSEUM

Michigan State University has announced the appointment of Mónica Ramírez-Montagut as director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum (MSU Broad). Ramírez-Montagut currently serves as the director of the Newcomb Art Museum at Tulane University in New Orleans and will assume her new role at the MSU Broad on July 1, 2020.

Monica Ramirez Montagut talks with Russ White.

“The MSU Broad has a tremendous reputation in the art world,” she says. “The contemporary art programs they do are absolutely top notch. The staff is very talented and professional.”

Ramírez-Montagut brings nearly 20 years of arts and culture experience to the MSU Broad, in addition to her background as a trained architect. Throughout her extensive career, her approach to art is known for being both publicly engaged and socially conscious.

“Being trained as an architect affords me the perspective of understanding the building and leveraging all the stories and narratives that are already embedded in the walls of the building to contribute to the exhibitions. I don’t find the building to be an obstacle; I find it a tremendous asset.”

MSU Today airs Sunday mornings at 9:00 on 105.1 FM, AM 870, and your smart speaker. Follow and subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your podcasts.