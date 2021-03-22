Related Programs: 
Marty Walsh Confirmed As Labor Secretary

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on March 22, 2021 6:22 pm

Marty Walsh has been confirmed as labor secretary. The two-term mayor of Boston is also a former union leader — the first one to run the Labor Department in roughly half a century.