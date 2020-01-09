MI Telepharmacy Bill Opponents Say It Lacks Safeguards

A bill on its way to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk would let people pick up prescription drugs from sites not staffed by a licensed pharmacist.

Supporters say so-called “remote” pharmacies would benefit customers in rural or underserves areas of Michigan.

A pharmacist would be able to review outgoing prescriptions electronically before authorizing pharmacy technicians at a different site to dispense them.

Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) was one of five “no” votes. He says hands-on supervision by a licensed professional is vital to public safety.

“A qualified, well-educated, experienced pharmacist is looking over those drugs to make sure that they’re not diverted and there’s not a mistake that’s being made that could lead to really serious health consequences,” Irwin says.

Irwin says he’s concerned that large pharmacies are consolidating to provide remote services even in communities that do have licensed pharmacists in place to act as a consumer watchdog.



