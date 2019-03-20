Michigan Farmers Help Flooded Counterparts

Her Shiawassee County farm was just hit by a tornado last week.

The owner of a Shiawassee County farm talks about the need to help flood-impacted farmers across the country.

But that isn’t stopping a young woman from helping her counterparts whose farms across the country are ravaged by floods.

Macy Cole co owns MJ Farm Services in Durand.

She says she helped gather several tons of feed for farmers in Nebraska.

Cole lost several barns in last Thursdays tornado.

But she says her loss is minuscule.

At least compared to the devastation impacting farms across the Midwest.

In Nebraska alone, losses are estimated at almost $1 billion dollars.

“Any little bit of stress that can be taken off their shoulders is a tremendous, tremendous thing so we hope it helps a lot," Cole says.

The nonprofit, Ag Community relief says its heading to Nebraska Thursday with at least 12 tons feed.

The group has additional visits planned. For information on how to donate click here.