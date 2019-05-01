Michigan Matinee | May 2019

  • Michigan Matinee host Jamie Paisley
    WKAR

Thursdays at 7pm on WKAR 90.5 

 Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Send your requests to MovieMusic@wkar.org or message 905Classical on Facebook.

May Episodes 

May 2: Star Wars music to honor "May the 4th be with You."

May 9: An hour of music by Dmitri Tiomkin, born 125 years ago this week.

May 16: Just in time for summer, the tires hit the pavement in a sampling of road movies.

May 23: Best of the Michigan Matinee: originals vs. remakes.

May 30: Our monthly survey of new releases and listener requests as emailed to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

 