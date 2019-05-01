Michigan Matinee | May 2019

Thursdays at 7pm on WKAR 90.5
Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.
Send your requests to MovieMusic@wkar.org or message 905Classical on Facebook.
May Episodes
May 2: Star Wars music to honor "May the 4th be with You."
May 9: An hour of music by Dmitri Tiomkin, born 125 years ago this week.
May 16: Just in time for summer, the tires hit the pavement in a sampling of road movies.
May 23: Best of the Michigan Matinee: originals vs. remakes.
May 30: Our monthly survey of new releases and listener requests as emailed to MovieMusic@wkar.org.