Michigan Matinee | May 2019

Thursdays at 7pm on WKAR 90.5

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Send your requests to MovieMusic@wkar.org or message 905Classical on Facebook.

May Episodes

May 2: Star Wars music to honor "May the 4th be with You."

May 9: An hour of music by Dmitri Tiomkin, born 125 years ago this week.

May 16: Just in time for summer, the tires hit the pavement in a sampling of road movies.

May 23: Best of the Michigan Matinee: originals vs. remakes.

May 30: Our monthly survey of new releases and listener requests as emailed to MovieMusic@wkar.org.