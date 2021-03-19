Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine | Great Performances

Sun. Mar. 28 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Honor the best films and performances of 2020 and a Career Achievement Award for George Clooney.

Celebrating movies that matter and resonate with older viewers, the Awards champion movies for grownups by grownups.

AARP The Magazine has unveiled the winners for the annual Movies for Grownups® Awards, which features honorees from The United States vs. Billie Holiday, The Life Ahead, The Father, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and more. For the inaugural year of the TV categories, the winners include This Is Us and The Queen’s Gambit. This year’s virtual event is hosted by the iconic Hoda Kotb, NBC News’ TODAY co-anchor and co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.



In a year in which award shows have undergone major changes, movie theaters have been shuttered and the general public has been advised to stay at home, AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards will continue its tradition of awarding high quality film talent and expand its categories into Television/Streaming.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.​



