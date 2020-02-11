7pm Wed., Feb. 12 at WKAR | A realistic look at America's broken educational system. Join the conversation at this free fillm screening.

Join us at the WKAR Studios for a film screening of The Pushouts during the opening night of the MSU Latinx Film Festival.

MSU LATINX FILM FESTIVAL: The Pushouts

WKAR Auditorium Room 145 • MSU Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Trowbridge Ramp Parking at

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

This realistic look at America's broken educational system follows Victor Rios, a high school dropout, Oakland gang member, and three-time felon turned university professor, as he reunites with his inspirational mentor, Martín Flores, to work with young people who have been pushed out of school for reasons beyond their control.

Screening to Feature Q & A

Following the film, we will facilitate a discussion with the audience and panelists Alfonso Salais Jr., Profesor de Español, Lansing School District; Elias Lopez, Senior Associate Director, MSU's College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP); Amanda Flores, M.Ed., MSU Doctoral Student; and Nyeli, Student, The Ingham Academy.



PARKING

Parking is free after 6 p.m. in the adjacent Trowbridge Road parking ramp.

For more information about the MSU Latinx Film Festival visit: msulatinxfilmfestival.com.

For more information about the MSU Latinx Film Festival visit: msulatinxfilmfestival.com.