Nessel Files Response To Texas Lawsuit With Supreme Court

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a brief to the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election in four states including Michigan.

In an interview on CNN late Thursday, Nessel said Texas also has no right to interfere with Michigan’s election since Texas has its own electors and no federal or state laws were violated.

“Texas has absolutely no standing to disenfranchise the 5.5 million voters in the state of Michigan and our 10 million residents. There’s been no injury that’s been demonstrated to the state of Texas,” Nessel said.

The brief also says the lawsuit doesn’t present a single instance of voter fraud in Michigan, and many of the statements it relies on have been thrown out of Michigan and lower federal courts. The brief also explains how the actions of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to mail absentee ballot applications were found to be legal by state courts.

“Our election has been certified. It’s been upheld by every court in which it’s been challenged. And in fact, Texas has failed to identify a single voter who voted in Michigan who should not have, let alone any evidence of widespread voter fraud,” Nessel said.

Seventeen Republican attorneys general have backed President Donald Trump in the lawsuit, saying the results should be overturned or Michigan’s electors shouldn’t be awarded. Nessel said that’s violating their oath to the Constitution.

“I don’t know what their oath was to. I don’t know if they swore to uphold the tiny, fragile ego of a man who cares about nothing but himself. But they sold their souls and I hope it was worth it to them,” said Nessel.

Fifteen Republican state lawmakers have signed a brief backing the request to give Michigan’s electors to President Donald Trump or not have any Michigan electors cast votes on Monday. Republican leadership in the state Legislature did not sign the brief and House Speaker Lee Chatfield says he supports electors going to the winner of the popular vote. President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.