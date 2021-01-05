PBS NewsHour & World Channel | TV Schedule Change

Wed. Jan. 6 at 12:30pm-5pm on WKAR World 23.2 | PBS NewsHour presents special coverage of The Electoral College Count.

PBS and PBS NewsHour will provide live special coverage of the congressional joint session to count the electoral votes for President of the United States.



Coverage will be anchored by Judy Woodruff, with political analysis shortly before, after and during breaks.



WKAR World 23.2 will return to its normal schedule on Thursday, January 7.



ABOUT PBS NEWSHOUR

