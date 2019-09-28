Porvenir, Texas | VOCES

Fri., Oct. 4 at 10pm on WKAR-HD | Discover the true story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.

In the early morning hours of January 28, 1918, in the border town of Porvenir, Texas, a group of 15 fathers, uncles, brothers and sons were taken from their homes and executed; soon after, their families fled. Who were the killers? Why did they carry out such a horrific act? Porvenir, Texas explores this tragic story, asks what led to the events of that fateful night and reveals the tensions that still remain along the border a century later.

More About VOCES

Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the acclaimed PBS documentary series VOCES features the best of Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience. VOCES is presented by PBS SoCal and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

