President Trump To Rally In Grand Rapids Tonight

President Trump is scheduled to travel to Michigan Thursday for a rally in Grand Rapids. It’s the President’s first major campaign-style event since the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The “Make America Great Again” rally in Grand Rapids was scheduled before Mueller gave his report to the Attorney General.

But Trump is expected to use the rally to continue his theme that the Mueller report was mainly an attempt to de-legitimize his presidency.

Trump turned previously blue Michigan red in 2016, in part by pledging to bring jobs outsourced to other countries back to working-class voters he said had been forgotten by politicians.

The state has already become a battleground ahead of the next presidential election with several high-profile Democratic candidates visiting Michigan in recent weeks.

WKAR government/politics reporter Abigail Censky and Capitol correspondent Cheyna Roth will be in Grand Rapids to cover the rally. Follow Abigail on Twitter: @AbigailCensky and Cheyna on Twitter: @Cheyna_R