Q: How do I learn more about the Michigan Learning Channel?

I’m thrilled to introduce Summer Godette as the engagement coordinator for WKAR Family and Michigan Learning Channel. Summer brings a wealth of expertise to WKAR as a classroom educator and as a broadcast journalist, having worked for several years at Radio One.

She is also a super mom of three school-age children, supporting their health, educational development and well-being while serving as a military family. WKAR is lucky to have such a prolific professional as part of the team.

The Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) is a statewide public television partnership offering instructional content to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers. This programming is being broadcast on special on-air channels established by each of the participating public television stations in Michigan. It is also available as a livestream and stored for on-demand viewing on a variety of digital platforms, ensuring accessibility to all students, teachers and families in the state. All content is offered to families, educators and students at no cost.

Summer has made it her mission to learn all about MLC programming and supplemental materials, so she can help make engaging with the learning channel a positive experience for everyone in our viewing region. She would like to connect with as many potential viewers as possible in the days ahead. Her upcoming MLC Happy Hour Virtual Workshops are loaded with fun, information and incentives. To learn more, email her at Summer@wkar.org.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

More at Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop