Rep. Bergman To Fight Electoral College Certification Of Biden Win

U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) says he will object to the certification of the November election results this week. He’ll join several other Republicans from both chambers that will challenge the results due to unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

In a press release, Bergman and fellow Michigan Republican Tim Walberg contend election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada are tainted.

“We will not stand idly by without taking every lawfully available option to ensure the outcomes of our elections can be trusted,” they wrote. “This includes objecting to the electoral votes from disputed states where there is evidence warranting an investigation.”

Bergman claims that Republican poll watchers weren’t allowed to oversee ballot counting in places like Detroit.

Contesting the Electoral College results after an election isn’t new. Several Congressional Democrats objected to President Donald Trump’s Electoral College win in 2016 to no avail.

Most election experts say any attempt to undo President-elect Biden’s win by Inauguration Day is a long shot.

Rep. Bergman’s office has not responded to IPR’s requests for comment.