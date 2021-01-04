Rep. Bergman To Fight Electoral College Certification Of Biden Win

By Max Johnston | IPR 3 minutes ago

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet)

U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) says he will object to the certification of the November election results this week. He’ll join several other Republicans from both chambers that will challenge the results due to unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

In a press release, Bergman and fellow Michigan Republican Tim Walberg contend election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada are tainted.

“We will not stand idly by without taking every lawfully available option to ensure the outcomes of our elections can be trusted,” they wrote. “This includes objecting to the electoral votes from disputed states where there is evidence warranting an investigation.” 

Bergman claims that Republican poll watchers weren’t allowed to oversee ballot counting in places like Detroit.

Contesting the Electoral College results after an election isn’t new. Several Congressional Democrats objected to President Donald Trump’s Electoral College win in 2016 to no avail.

Most election experts say any attempt to undo President-elect Biden’s win by Inauguration Day is a long shot.

Rep. Bergman’s office has not responded to IPR’s requests for comment.

Tags: 
Election 2020

Related Content

Pence Backs Republican Lawmakers' Plan To Object To Electoral College Results

By editor Jan 2, 2021

Updated at 10:03 p.m. ET

A group of Republicans has announced plans to reject presidential electors from states they consider disputed if Congress doesn't create a commission to investigate their claims of fraud. The effort, fueled by baseless allegations of voter fraud, drew support from Vice President Pence by Saturday night.

'This Was A Scam': In Recorded Call, Trump Pushed Official To Overturn Georgia Vote

By Jan 3, 2021

Updated at 9:15 p.m. ET

An angry President Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to overturn the state's presidential election result and appeared to at least partly blame Raffensperger for what could be lower turnout in Tuesday's runoff elections, which will decide control of the U.S. Senate, according to a recording of a phone call obtained by Georgia Public Broadcasting.