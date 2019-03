8pm Mon. Mar. 25 on WKAR-HD | Frontline and PBS NewsHour present "The Mueller Report." Hosted by Judy Woodruff, the ninety-minute special features a Frontline documentary chronicling the dramatic events that led the White House and the nation to this historic moment, followed by PBS NewsHour panel discussion and analysis.

Antiques Roadshow scheduled for this evening will be preempted by this special. Women, War & Peace, originally scheduled for 9 and 10 p.m., will be seen at 9:30 and 10:30 p.m.