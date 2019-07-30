Stabenow Backs Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Cites Obstruction

By 5 hours ago
  • Debbie Stabenow
    US Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
    Twitter/SenStabenow

Sen. Debbie Stabenow said she would support House Democrats if they launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, becoming the latest Michigan Democrat to support such proceedings.

Stabenow, who won re-election to a fourth term last year, issued a written statement Monday night saying former special counsel Robert Mueller's report about Russia's interference in the 2016 election "describes extremely serious instances of the president of the United States trying to obstruct justice." She said "no one is above the law."

Politico first reported Stabenow's position.

At least 110 Democrats in the 435-member House now favor opening an impeachment inquiry. House committees have been investigating Trump and filing lawsuits to obtain information.

Even if the Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump, the Republican-run Senate would likely acquit him.

Michigan's other senator, Democrat Gary Peters, is up for re-election in a crucial battleground state and has not backed impeachment proceedings.

Among Michigan's 14 House members, five have backed an impeachment inquiry, including Republican-turned-independent Justin Amash and four Democrats: Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, Andy Levin and Rashida Tlaib. Three Democrats, including two freshmen in swing districts, and all six Republicans have not supported impeachment proceedings.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a liberal political action committee, is currently running a TV ad on CNN and MSNBC in the Detroit market to pressure Democratic Reps. Debbie Dingell, Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens to support impeachment.

In his report, Mueller said his team declined to make a prosecutorial judgment on whether to charge Trump, partly because of a Justice Department legal opinion that said sitting presidents should not be indicted. His detailed report factually laid out instances in which Trump might have obstructed justice, leaving it up to Congress to take up the matter.

Tags: 
Capitol Connection
Debbie Stabenow
Donald Trump

Related Content

Michigan Republicans Sue To Block Redistricting Commission

By & 9 hours ago
Michigan Capital
michigan.gov

Republican opponents of Michigan’s new independent redistricting commission are back in court.


Bill Would Outlaw Flying Pride Flag At State Offices

By Jul 29, 2019
Rainbow Flag
File Photo / WKAR

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said her veto pen is ready if the Legislature sends her a bill that would outlaw flying the gay pride flag – or any other un-official flag -- at state offices. The bill was introduced after Whitmer flew the rainbow flag to commemorate Pride Week.


New Bill Aims To Combat Hair Discrimination

By Jul 19, 2019
Natural hair
Tamia Boyd / WKAR-MSU

Some Michigan lawmakers want to join New York and California in prohibiting discrimination based on hair.


Updated State Road Plan Does Not Include More Money

By Jul 22, 2019
I-96, Highway, bridge
WKAR-MSU

The state Department of Transportation has just released a new 5-year plan to maintain and fix Michigan’s roads.


Secretary of State Seeks Input On Redistricting Forms, Eligibility

By Jul 19, 2019
Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's first Democratic secretary of state in more than 20 years gives her inaugural remarks.
WKAR

Michigan's top election official on Thursday released proposed application wording and eligibility guidelines for people wanting to serve on a new commission that will draw congressional and legislative districts instead of lawmakers.