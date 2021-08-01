-
Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow wants to remind people living below the poverty line that they qualify for an expanded federal child tax…
-
Michigan's U.S. senators are seeking more federal funding to continue a wide-ranging Great Lakes cleanup program.Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters…
-
Sen. Debbie Stabenow said she would support House Democrats if they launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, becoming the latest…
-
Michigan’s Governor and senior U.S. Senator are concerned that escalating tariffs on Chinese goods may end up hurting Michigan’s economy. The Trump…
-
Later today, U.S. Senators and congress members from both parties in Michigan plan to call for new accountability of university leaders when it comes to…
-
UPDATED - Friday at 1:00 a.m.: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered on Friday in honor of former Rep. John…
-
Michigan’s federal leaders responded favorably to the end of the federal government shutdown. US Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) tweeted Friday…
-
Positive and negative reaction to President Donald Trump's oval office address to nation fell along party lines among members of Michigan's congressional…
-
Michigan Democrats are trying to crack the Republican Party's hold on most statewide offices and congressional seats by fielding a slate of female…
-
Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James of Michigan says he raised $2 million over two-and-a-half weeks for the closing stretch in his bid to defeat…