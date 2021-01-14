State Lawmakers Introducing Resolutions That Would Investigate, Censure GOP Rep. Matt Maddock

Two Democratic lawmakers are introducing resolutions calling for the investigation and censure of state Representative Matt Maddock (R-Milford).

Representative Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) and Representative Darrin Camilleri (D-Brownstown Twp.) said each of them had formally submitted one of the two resolutions on Wednesday, and both resolutions would be officially read into the record during the House session on January 19.

The two Democratic lawmakers said it is critical to hold Maddock accountable for his repeated efforts to undermine the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

They said that Maddock has repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories and election fraud lies and that he spoke to a crowd of Trump supporters before the attack on the U.S. Capitol, furthering misinformation of a fraudulent election.

"If we're not holding Rep. Maddock accountable now, it's going to open the door for someone else to do something worse later," said Aiyash.

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Twp.) said she supports the resolutions.

"It should not be allowed that you can work one day to subvert democracy, and the next day show up on the House floor to make laws for Michiganders," said Lasinski.

Maddock did not reply to a request for comment. But in a Detroit News article, Maddock said he did not go to a rally at the Capitol on January 6, the day of the storming of the Capitol, but that he attended a political prayer rally at the Capitol the day before.

A spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth said in an email that Wentworth has seen no evidence that justifies censure and that the resolutions won't be brought up for a vote.