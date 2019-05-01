Streaming Live: Whitmer And Cousins at MSU Spring Ceremonies

All Michigan State University convocation and commencement ceremonies May 2-May 12 will be streamed live by WKAR Public Media. | WATCH LIVE HERE

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be featured speakers at MSU commencement ceremonies streaming live from WKAR.

The undergraduate convocation will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019. Former Spartan quarterback Kirk Cousins, now with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, will deliver the commencement address and receive an honorary doctorate of humanities.

Also at the convocation, William Demmer, CEO of Demmer Holdings Inc., will receive an honorary doctorate of business.

The advanced degree ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. Friday with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressing graduates. She will receive an honorary doctorate of laws.

In addition, at the advanced degree ceremony, Reimund Neugebauer, president of German research organization Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, will receive an honorary doctorate of engineering.

Throughout the weekends of May 2-5 and May 11-12, individual colleges will host commencement ceremonies from Breslin Center, Wharton Center and MSU Auditorium. All ceremonies will be streamed live by WKAR.

| WATCH LIVE HERE

More at:

MSU Today: Nearly 8,000 Spartans graduate this weekend

MSU Commencement Website