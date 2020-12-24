Thu. Dec. 31 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Joshua Bell, Renee Fleming, Denyce Graves, Patti LaBelle, Yo-Yo Ma, Audra McDonald and more as they encourage our nation to come together and celebrate our irrepressible strength as Americans.

The star-studded performance---filmed at George Washington's Mount Vernon and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts---joins us in the ever-present pursuit of uniting as one America as we welcome the new year despite the enormity of COVID-19 and the significant presence of social injustice.

Filmed at George Washington's Mount Vernon in front of a small socially-distanced live audience and under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures, United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America features performances by:

Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton

Multi-Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell

World-renowned soprano Renee Fleming

Celebrated mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves

Multi-Grammy- and Tony Award-nominated artist Josh Groban

Rising opera star Soloman Howard

Recording artist and Broadway star Morgan James

26-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner Juanes

Grammy Award-winning and world-renowned artist Patti LaBelle

Internationally celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell

Celebrated actor, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith

World-renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet

The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Luke Frazier

Performances by the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestra JoAnn Falletta, were filmed in the Concert Hall of the Kennedy Center and are also part of this special broadcast.

In addition to the abovementioned musical appearances, interviews with artists were conducted onsite at George Washington's Mount Vernon by David M. Rubenstein, philanthropist and host of, "The David Rubenstein Show," on, "Bloomberg."

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.