U.S. Capitol Special Live Coverage from WKAR

By WKAR Staff 1 hour ago
  • U.S. Capitol Building
    Annette Elizabeth Allen / NPR

Updated 1/6/21 4:45pm | Here is a special update on live coverage of events from the U.S. Capitol complex.

WKAR World 23.2 | Broadcasting PBS NewsHour Live coverage now and likely into the evening as events call for.

WKAR TV 23.1 | Will interrupt regular programming beginning at 5pm to present live coverage from PBS Newshour.

90.5 FM and streaming here | NPR All Things Considered is live now (4pm-7pm ET) with coverage.

105.1 FM WKAR NewsTalk and streaming here | NPR All Things Considered coverage beginning at 7pm and the international perspective from BBC World overnight.

PBS NewsHour | Streaming live coverage since 12:30pm today, and will continue as long as events call for. WATCH LIVE HERE NOW

