From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2021 | Great Performances

Fri. Jan. 1 at 8:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Ring in 2021 with the Vienna Philharmonic at the Musikverein hosted by Hugh Bonneville.

Guest conductor Riccardo Muti and the Vienna Philharmonic perform a festive selection of Strauss Family waltzes.

As the world eagerly bids farewell to 2020, Great Performances continues its beloved tradition. PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville ("Masterpiece:" "Downton Abbey") returns as host for a fourth year with Riccardo Muti as guest conductor for the sixth time. The Vienna Philharmonic orchestra performs favorite waltzes by Strauss, and the celebration features the Vienna State Ballet dancing on location from notable Vienna landmarks. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Bonneville will host the concert remotely from England on location at Goodwood House, the country estate of the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, located north of Chichester.

Song List:

Franz von Suppe: "Poet and Peasant Overture"

Karl Komzak: "The Girls of Baden"*

Josef Strauss: "Margherita Polka"*

Johann Strauss Sr.: "Venetian Galop"*

Johann Strauss Jr.: "Voices of Spring, Waltz"

Johann Strauss Jr.: "In Krapfen's Woods, French Polka"

Johann Strauss Jr.: "New Melodies Quadrille"

Johann Strauss Jr.: "Emperor Waltz"

Johann Strauss Jr.: "Tempestuous in Love and Dance, Quick Polka Encores"

Johann Strauss Jr.: "Furioso Polka"

Johann Strauss Jr.: "The Blue Danube, Waltz"

Johann Strauss Sr.: "Radetzky March"

*First time performed at a Vienna Philharmonic New Year's concert

