Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert | Great Performances

Fri. Aug. 9, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Famed conductor and music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel returns to the gardens of Schönbrunn Palace.

Enjoy this world-renowned annual concert with famed guest conductor, music, and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel and famed pianist Yuja Wang, performing pieces including Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and Sousa's The Stars and Stripes Forever.

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

