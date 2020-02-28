Whitmer Activates State Emergency Ops Center To Monitor Coronavirus

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan. Nonetheless, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the state emergency operations center to monitor the situation.

The state is coordinating with the federal and local governments to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There’s no vaccine for the disease, and officials stress washing hands with soap and water multiple times a day for at least 20 seconds.

Governor Whitmer emphasizes that while no one in Michigan has tested positive, people should expect more cases of coronavirus to emerge in the U.S.

“We will hope for the best but we will prepare for the worst…just in the event that we need to be active, we will be ready,” Whitmer says.”

The governor says local health officials now have the ability to test for the virus in Michigan without having to send samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She says results can be obtained in about four hours.