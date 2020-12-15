Whitmer Says She Still Hopes Legislature Will Adopt Mask Mandate, COVID Relief

By 29 minutes ago
  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer provides an update Michigan's response to COVID-19 Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Lansing, Mich.
    Governor Gretchen Whitmer provides an update Michigan's response to COVID-19 Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Lansing, Mich.
    Courtesy / Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature’s Republican and Democratic leaders spoke again Tuesday in an effort to coalesce behind year-end priorities. The governor is still trying to strike a bargain with GOP leaders on plans to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The governor’s budget office says there’s $400 million dollars waiting in the bank that could be used to help set up a vaccine distribution system, provide safety gear to health care workers, and help struggling workers and businesses. 

“I stand ready to sign a bill that gives them that help. But I can’t send it to myself,” she said during a briefing on COVID-19. “It’s on the Legislature to get it done and it’s my fervent hope that they do that before they take a break.”

Republicans have pushed back against Whitmer’s expansive use of emergency powers. But the governor says she won’t – as part of the bargain -- give up the state’s existing authority to issue emergency health orders. She says masking and distancing are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 and she’d also like to see the Legislature adopt a bill to put a mask mandate into state law.

