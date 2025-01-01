PROGRAM ALERT: NPR Special Coverage of 2025 Inaugural Ceremonies

Mon, Jan 20, 11am ET on 102.3 FM Newstalk and streaming | the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies will take place on the west front of the U.S. Capitol building, as Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 47th President.

Coverage will be hosted by Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep. Also joining coverage: National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Political Correspondent Susan Davis.