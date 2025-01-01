© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PROGRAM ALERT: Remembering President Jimmy Carter - A PBS News Special

Thu Jan 9 9:00am ET on WKAR-TV (23.1) and streaming | PBS News will provide live coverage around the National Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States.
ATLANTA -- SEPT 14: Former President Jimmy Carter interviewed for "The Presidents' Gatekeepers" project at the Carter Center, Atlanta, Georgia, September 14, 2011. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

PBS KIDS programming will be interrupted on WKAR-TV channel 23.1 but will be available at channel 23.4 and streaming.