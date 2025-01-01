PROGRAM ALERT: Remembering President Jimmy Carter - A PBS News Special
Thu Jan 9 9:00am ET on WKAR-TV (23.1) and streaming | PBS News will provide live coverage around the National Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States.
PBS KIDS programming will be interrupted on WKAR-TV channel 23.1 but will be available at channel 23.4 and streaming.