Michigan Minute
Fort Detroit, Balloon Launch, Stone Skipping | July 4

Published July 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
1783: The British retained control of Fort Detroit despite the Revolutionary War's end, holding it for 13 more years. 1859: The Grand Rapids Eagle warned against shooting rifles and fireworks during celebrations, prompted by Professor William D. Bannister's first hot air balloon launch in the city. 1969: Mackinac's first skipping stone contest humorously twisted the traditional saying to "Let he who is without Frisbee cast the first stone," becoming a beloved island tradition.

