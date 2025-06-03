© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
RISE Detroit's Machine Music with collage of city scape, vinyl LP record, and Dj
RISE: Detroit’s Machine Music

Techno is Black Speculative Sound

By Julian Chambliss
Published June 3, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT

Techno is more than music—it's Black speculative practice rooted in Detroit's future-forward sound.

In Episode 1 of the RISE Podcast, we explore Detroit techno as a form of Black speculative practice and Afrofuturism, rooted in innovation and cultural expression by Black youth. It highlights techno’s origins, its transformative power, and the ways sound and technology reflect Black futures shaped by imagination, resistance, and community. Host: Dr. Julian Chambliss, professor of English and Val Berryman Curator of History, MSU Museum. Featured Voices: Dr. Erik Steinskog, Dr. Reynaldo Anderson, Dr. Tobias c. van Veen, John Collins, Ingrid Lafleur, and Andrew Charles Edman (ACE)

Season 1
Julian Chambliss
Julian C. Chambliss is host, writer and creator of the podcast RISE: Detroit’s Machine Music. Chambliss is also a professor of English and Val Berryman Curator of History at Michigan State University. His research examines race, space, and community through Popular Culture, Black Digital Humanities, and Critical Afrofuturism frameworks.
