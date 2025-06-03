Techno is Black Speculative Sound

In Episode 1 of the RISE Podcast, we explore Detroit techno as a form of Black speculative practice and Afrofuturism, rooted in innovation and cultural expression by Black youth. It highlights techno’s origins, its transformative power, and the ways sound and technology reflect Black futures shaped by imagination, resistance, and community. Host: Dr. Julian Chambliss, professor of English and Val Berryman Curator of History, MSU Museum. Featured Voices: Dr. Erik Steinskog, Dr. Reynaldo Anderson, Dr. Tobias c. van Veen, John Collins, Ingrid Lafleur, and Andrew Charles Edman (ACE)