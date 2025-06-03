The City and the Sound

Episode 2 of the RISE Podcast explores how Detroit’s history, shaped by Black migration, industrial boom, deindustrialization, and grassroots activism, laid the groundwork for techno. It highlights techno as a sonic response to social change, blending geography, innovation, and Afrofuturist visions to reflect Black resilience and aspiration in a transforming city. Host: Dr. Julian Chambliss. Featured Voices: Dr. Reynaldo Anderson, Ytasha Womack, Dr. Thomas Sugrue, Dr. Erik Steinskog, Ingrid LaFleur, Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, Omar Meftha, Andrew Charles Edman, John Collins.