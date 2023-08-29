© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
How’d They Come Up With That?

By Prabu David
Published August 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ever look at one of your devices and wonder in amazement, “How in the world did they come up with that?” The answer is probably you (and your data)! User testing technology is the driving force behind many of today’s most popular and innovative products. Although data and privacy is a hotly contested issue, more companies are using consumer data to evaluate our behaviors and preferences to create products that better meet our needs, are more effective and user-friendly. In this episode, Prabu is joined by Andy MacMillan who is helping companies and designers take human feedback first approach to technology development.

Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
