Wednesdays at 8:00 AM Eastern beginning Oct. 6, 2021

A conversation about living our lives with technology.

Life, Meet Tech explores the ways in which our daily lives intersect with technology and the impact technology has on us, collectively and individually. How does technology help us live our best life and how does it hold us back? How can we harness the power of tech for good and how does it hurt us? Each episode features lively and provocative conversations with an array of notable experts, authors, journalists, and industry leaders on all things tech-life.

Life, Meet Tech is a co-production of WKAR Public Media and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University.