Tech In The Wild

In this episode, Prabu and National Geographic’s Rachel Bale investigate how technology is helping conserve and protect our planet's precious wildlife. From cutting-edge tracking devices and remote sensing technologies, to fighting illegal wildlife trafficking with forensic DNA, this episode explores how technology is being used to monitor and protect endangered species, reduce human-wildlife conflicts, and create a more sustainable future for all living beings.

Note: At the time of this recording, Rachael Bale was the Executive Editor of the Animal Desk at National Geographic. She is now a freelance journalist.