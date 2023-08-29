Tech In The Wild

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
By Prabu David
Published August 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
In this episode, Prabu and National Geographic’s Rachel Bale investigate how technology is helping conserve and protect our planet's precious wildlife. From cutting-edge tracking devices and remote sensing technologies, to fighting illegal wildlife trafficking with forensic DNA, this episode explores how technology is being used to monitor and protect endangered species, reduce human-wildlife conflicts, and create a more sustainable future for all living beings.

Note: At the time of this recording, Rachael Bale was the Executive Editor of the Animal Desk at National Geographic. She is now a freelance journalist.

Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
