© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life, Meet Tech
Life, Meet Tech

Hot Garbage: Technology and Trash

By Prabu David
Published September 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In the final episode of season two, Prabu is joined by waste management expert, Aaron Johnson to talk a little trash. They explore how technology is revolutionizing the way we dispose of waste, from turning yesterday’s landfills into today’s methane gas factories that power fleets of trucks across the country, to how autonomous machines are making trash collection safer, improving recycling, and the importance of waste-to-energy innovations that offer hope for a more sustainable future.

Season 2
Stay Connected
Prabu David
Prabu David is provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Prior to taking on that role in 2023, David was dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University.
See stories by Prabu David