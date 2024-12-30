TV SPECIAL: Jimmy Carter AMERICAN EXPERIENCE

WATCH NOW at video.wkar.org | Revisit the life of the Georgia peanut farmer who rose to become our 39th president.

The film traces his rapid ascent in politics, dramatic fall from grace, unexpected resurrection and post-presidential success as a humanitarian.

From his family farm in rural Georgia to the White House—and then back again—Jimmy Carter's story is one of the greatest dramas in American politics. In 1980, he was overwhelmingly voted out of office in a humiliating defeat. Over the subsequent four decades, he became one of the most admired statesmen and humanitarians in America and the world.

Through interviews with the people who know him best, including his wife and partner of 77 years, Rosalynn, who passed away in 2023, "Jimmy Carter" traces his rapid ascent in politics, dramatic fall from grace and unexpected resurrection. The film includes Carter family home movies and a rare film sequence of Carter's final hours in the Oval Office, when he and his advisors waited in vain for the release of the Americans who had been held hostage in Tehran for 444 days.

