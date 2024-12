Wed Jan 1 at 6pm on 90.5 FM | Six prominent artists share memories of Chanukah, and the music the holiday brings to mind.

From soothing to surprising, from reverent to rowdy, their musical choices will inspire and delight you. With Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient cellist Alisa Weilerstein, founder of the Detroit-based Sphinx Foundation, and more. Hosted by WQXR's Elliott Forrest.