WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Address to Congress | PBS News & NPR

Tue Mar. 4 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1, NewsTalk 102.3 | President Trump will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress. Live coverage will include the Democratic Party response and analysis from PBS News and NPR.

WATCH LIVE HERE

PBS News Special Coverage

NPR Special Coverage

NPR analysis will be hosted by Ari Shapiro joined by PR Senior Political Editor & Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Congressional Correspondent Dierdre Walsh as well as others from the NPR Politics team.