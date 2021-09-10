© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Youngstown State / MSU Home Opener For Spartans, Cowboys / Bucs Thrill in NFL-Opener, Lions / 49ers What To Watch For | Sep. 10, 2021

Published September 10, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT
Spartan Stadium
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
/

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the MSU football home opener against Youngstown State tomorrow afternoon! It's the first home game with spectators at Spartan Stadium since 2019. Also, we recap the NFL season-opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from last night. A preview for the Detroit Lions Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers is also on deck!

Episode 1841

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsDallas CowboysTampa Bay BuccaneersTom BradyDak PrescottMSU Football TeamYoungstown StateDetroit LionsSan Francisco 49ers
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin