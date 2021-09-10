Youngstown State / MSU Home Opener For Spartans, Cowboys / Bucs Thrill in NFL-Opener, Lions / 49ers What To Watch For | Sep. 10, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the MSU football home opener against Youngstown State tomorrow afternoon! It's the first home game with spectators at Spartan Stadium since 2019. Also, we recap the NFL season-opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from last night. A preview for the Detroit Lions Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers is also on deck!
Episode 1841