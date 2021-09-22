Alex Yavaraski And Vincent Pride Of 'Uptown Sports' ESPN Charlotte Talk Life In Biz, NFL / College Football Early-Season Takeaways | Current Sports | Sep. 22, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we welcome the hosts of the ESPN Charlotte podcast 'Uptown Sports', Alex Yavaraski and Vincent Pride! Both chop it up with Al about what their sports broadcasting journeys have been like, addressing the changing medium and its ups and downs. Yavaraski and Pride also share thoughts on the biggest takeaways so far in the college football and NFL year. Enjoy!
Episode 1848