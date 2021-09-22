© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Alex Yavaraski And Vincent Pride Of 'Uptown Sports' ESPN Charlotte Talk Life In Biz, NFL / College Football Early-Season Takeaways | Current Sports | Sep. 22, 2021

Published September 22, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT
image0.jpeg
Alex Yavaraski and Vincent Pride
/
Alex Yavaraski (left) and Vincent Pride (right) of the ESPN Charlotte podcast 'Uptown Sports.'

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we welcome the hosts of the ESPN Charlotte podcast 'Uptown Sports', Alex Yavaraski and Vincent Pride! Both chop it up with Al about what their sports broadcasting journeys have been like, addressing the changing medium and its ups and downs. Yavaraski and Pride also share thoughts on the biggest takeaways so far in the college football and NFL year. Enjoy!

Episode 1848

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCollege FootballNFLCarolina PanthersESPNSports BroadcastingLegal Sports BettingClemson FootballGeorgia FootballMel TuckerMSU Football Team
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin