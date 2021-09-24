© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

East Lansing Football Assistant Coach Renold JeanLouis Talks EL/Everett Cancellation, Transfer Portal, Football Playing Dreams, And More! | Current Sports | Sep. 24, 2021

Published September 24, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2021-09-24 at 12.47.28 PM.png
Joseph Pruitt
/
Renold JeanLouis, assistant coach for the East Lansing football team.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite East Lansing football assistant coach Renold JeanLouis to the hour for the first time ever! JeanLouis gives first-hand insight into tonight's East Lansing / Lansing Everett football game cancellation. Also, JeanLouis shares what his football journey has been like, which included a potential stint with the Michigan State football program. Find out how he ended up with the Trojans and what it's like learning under head coach Bill Feraco. Enjoy!

Episode 1849

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinHigh School AthletesEast Lansing High School FootballEast Lansing TrojansBill FeracoLansing Everett FootballMSU Football TeamMel TuckerNebraska FootballScott Frost
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin

