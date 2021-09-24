East Lansing Football Assistant Coach Renold JeanLouis Talks EL/Everett Cancellation, Transfer Portal, Football Playing Dreams, And More! | Current Sports | Sep. 24, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite East Lansing football assistant coach Renold JeanLouis to the hour for the first time ever! JeanLouis gives first-hand insight into tonight's East Lansing / Lansing Everett football game cancellation. Also, JeanLouis shares what his football journey has been like, which included a potential stint with the Michigan State football program. Find out how he ended up with the Trojans and what it's like learning under head coach Bill Feraco. Enjoy!

Episode 1849