The Jon Gruden Emails And The Sick Reality Behind Them | Current Sports | Oct. 12, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the sports story that has dominated national headlines. Jon Gruden has resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders due to the controversy surrounding emails that he sent that included racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. We break it all down. Also, we bring to you an expanded version of Monday's MSU football press conference with head coach Mel Tucker.
Episode 1859