portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The Jon Gruden Emails And The Sick Reality Behind Them | Current Sports | Oct. 12, 2021

Published October 14, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
GRUDEN .jpeg
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons
Jon Gruden at Heinz Field.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the sports story that has dominated national headlines. Jon Gruden has resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders due to the controversy surrounding emails that he sent that included racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. We break it all down. Also, we bring to you an expanded version of Monday's MSU football press conference with head coach Mel Tucker.

Episode 1859

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamNFLJon GrudenRaidersMSU SpartansMichigan FootballSpartan Stadium
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
