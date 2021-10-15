Can Spartans Stay Undefeated At Indiana? Thoughts and Predictions | Current Sports | Oct. 15, 2021

We talk all things Spartans and Hoosiers on today's Current Sports with Al Martin. Al breaks down the big Saturday afternoon showdown, providing thoughts and predictions on the Spartans' final game before the bye week. What makes Indiana dangerous? Also, Al praises the threads that the Spartans have put on display this season! We discuss. Also, today's headliners reveal the COVID-19 cancellation of a local high school football showdown, the WNBA Finals, and last night's wild MLB playoffs showdown between the LA Dodgers and the San Fransisco Giants!

Episode 1861