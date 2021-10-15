© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Can Spartans Stay Undefeated At Indiana? Thoughts and Predictions | Current Sports | Oct. 15, 2021

Published October 15, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Indiana Football.

We talk all things Spartans and Hoosiers on today's Current Sports with Al Martin. Al breaks down the big Saturday afternoon showdown, providing thoughts and predictions on the Spartans' final game before the bye week. What makes Indiana dangerous? Also, Al praises the threads that the Spartans have put on display this season! We discuss. Also, today's headliners reveal the COVID-19 cancellation of a local high school football showdown, the WNBA Finals, and last night's wild MLB playoffs showdown between the LA Dodgers and the San Fransisco Giants!

Episode 1861

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamIndiana FootballMSU SpartansHoosiersOld Brass Spittoon
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
