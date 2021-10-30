© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU men's basketball tops Ferris State in exhibition opener, Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed on rivalry week | Current Sports | Oct. 28, 2021

Published October 30, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring to you the media availability of MSU starting quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed. They both talk about what the Michigan State / Michigan rivalry game means to them. Also, the MSU men's basketball season is 'unofficially' underway. The Spartans topped Ferris State in exhibition play last night. Al brings you a few takeaways.

Episode 1868

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamMSU SpartansMichigan FootballWolverinesJayden ReedPayton Thorne
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
