MSU men's basketball tops Ferris State in exhibition opener, Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed on rivalry week | Current Sports | Oct. 28, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring to you the media availability of MSU starting quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed. They both talk about what the Michigan State / Michigan rivalry game means to them. Also, the MSU men's basketball season is 'unofficially' underway. The Spartans topped Ferris State in exhibition play last night. Al brings you a few takeaways.
Episode 1868