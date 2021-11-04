Reactions to Michigan State no.3 ranking in college football playoff | Current Sports | Nov. 3, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the first college football playoff rankings. The Michigan State football team has been ranked no. 3, meaning that if the playoff were to start today, they would be competing for a national title. What does this mean for the Spartans? Also, Al combs through his takeaways, good and bad, from the rankings. Hear what MSU football associate head coach Harlon Barnett has to say, along with MSU defensive end Drew Beesley. That, and more!

Episode 1872

