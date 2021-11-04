© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Reactions to Michigan State no.3 ranking in college football playoff | Current Sports | Nov. 3, 2021

Autzen Stadium, home of theUniversity of Oregon Ducks football, during the 2007 season game between the USC Trojans and the Ducks; it was the first time two top-10 teams had played at Autzen in its 41-year history and broke the stadium attendance record with 59,277.

Michigan State football has been ranked as the no.3 team in the first batch of college football playoff revealings. What does this mean for the Spartans?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the first college football playoff rankings. The Michigan State football team has been ranked no. 3, meaning that if the playoff were to start today, they would be competing for a national title. What does this mean for the Spartans? Also, Al combs through his takeaways, good and bad, from the rankings. Hear what MSU football associate head coach Harlon Barnett has to say, along with MSU defensive end Drew Beesley. That, and more!

Episode 1872

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
